Brian Westbrook was one of the best running backs of the 2000s, establishing his mark as a dual-threat back for eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Westbrook, an integral part of the 2004 NFC Championship team, ranked seventh in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (9,785) from 2002 to 2009 amongst running backs while his 10,769 all-purpose yards was fourth in that span. Currently third on the Eagles' all-time rushing list, Westbrook finished his Eagles career with 5,995 rushing yards, 3,790 receiving yards and 68 combined touchdowns. Westbrook was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2007 and made the Pro Bowl twice, while leading the league with 2,104 yards from scrimmage in 2007.

Since his playing career ended, Westbrook has established himself as a commentator on a variety of NFL television and radio shows. He still makes appearances on 97.5 The Fanatic every Monday and Friday to break down the Eagles on "The Mike Missanelli Show" while appearing on FS1's "First Things First" to discuss the NFL.

In an exclusive interview with CBS Sports, Westbrook breaks down the Eagles at the halfway point of the season, along with what Carson Wentz has to do in order to overcome his slow start. Westbrook also gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and which teams are the favorites to advance to Super Bowl LIV.

I wanted to get your evaluation on the Eagles at the midway point. Do you actually think they could have a chance at a winning record or winning a playoff game if they come out of the NFC East?

Westbrook: (Laughing). That's a good question. As far as a winning record -- when you're 3-4-1, it is tough to get there as far as a winning record goes. I do think they have a chance to win the NFC East. I believe they are getting some good players back, as far as getting them healthy. We're talking about Miles Sanders getting healthy, Lane Johnson getting fully healthy, Alshon Jeffery potentially getting fully healthy as well. With all those things I think they are a better team than the other teams they'll play against.

The other thing that should play in their favor is if Carson Wentz can play more consistent and better football -- then I think they're in a much better position to win football games. That's been hard to do because they haven't been able to do that all season long. Carson has been inconsistent, he's been up and down, he's been turning the football over way too many times -- and because of that now the team has suffered. If they can get a little bit more consistent play out of him, this team will be in a much better place.

You led right into my next question. Are the turnovers Carson Wentz's biggest problem?

Westbrook: No doubt it's the turnovers. There is a part of his makeup that 'I have to make a play on every play,' whether there is a play to be made or not. That's the thing that you have to get out of him -- and you have to be able to coach it out of him and you have to be able to talk it out of him. You have to be able to tell Carson 'We can win the game -- as long as you don't turn the ball over. And if you do turn the ball over, then you're putting us in a situation where we just can't win at all.'

That's what Doug Pederson has to get through to him. He has to be willing to accept that too as a player. Carson has to be willing to say 'You know what, I'm not going to make those same types of mistakes anymore. I'm not going to put our team in a position to lose.' It takes a strong person to admit that, but I think Doug Pederson has done a great job of understanding the pulse of this team and getting the best out of his players. In order for them to move forward and win this division, they are certainly going to need that.

What adjustments do you think Doug Pederson can make in the second half? I don't want to say his play calling has been horrible, but he hasn't been the same Doug Pederson we're accustomed to seeing.

Westbrook: Well part of that is -- you got to remember -- the Eagles have been playing with a bunch of reserve guys. When you aren't playing with the same type of talent you're accustomed to playing with, you're not put in the same type of of position you're accustomed to being in, it's a little bit harder on the coaches as well. Just remember, there was a game a couple weeks ago where the Eagles had only two of their starting 11 on offense -- Jason Kelce and Carson Wentz. That's just a hard way to win football games in the NFL, when you're playing with a bunch of backup guys.

For Doug and his staff, they have to understand what guys they currently have playing are giving them and they also got to get guys healthy. That's the end game for the Eagles.

I'm sure you'll laugh at this question. What team is the Eagles biggest competition in the NFC East?

Westbrook: (Laughing) I'm wondering if there's that much competition. I don't know. The Giants haven't been good in a long while, the Cowboys don't look like a very good football team right now and Washington obviously is rebuilding too. There has been issues with all those teams, but I would probably force myself to say the Giants. Really at this point, all of these teams have big issues in their ball clubs, because they all have not played very well or consistently this season.

It's crazy to think if the Eagles beat the Giants this Sunday, the NFC East is in their hands. No matter the gauntlet of the schedule that's coming up.

Westbrook: That's the way the season goes. Unless the Giants get on a roll -- and I will tell you this -- I think the Giants have been playing really good football, even though they haven't won. They've been playing pretty decent football and that's a credit to Joe Judge and his staff and their ability to get those guys ready to play.

You have to give them that credit, but it's the same thing for Daniel Jones as Carson Wentz -- stop turning the ball over. If you don't turn the ball over, you're giving your team a chance to win. If you continue to turn the ball over, your chances to win go by the wayside every single week. That's one of the things you have to figure out.

Miles Sanders looks to be the next great Eagles running back. What do you see in him that makes him play at that level?

Westbrook: The biggest thing that I saw from his first year was that he improved. He was willing to put in the work, look at himself objectively, and improve. Improvement in the NFL is the key to becoming a much better player. For me, it was my ability to look at myself and say 'Here are the things I'm doing really good and here are the other things that I'm doing -- I can't do those things anymore because those things are causing us to lose.'

Miles Sanders last year got better in understanding blocking schemes, understanding you have to be patient running the football, understanding that you just can't keep outrunning people to the edge and think that's the key to victory. He became a better blocker, a better receiver out of the backfield and because of that he became a better player. Now he's at the point in his career where he has to be a much better -- and more available -- player. That's the thing, he has to be available -- which means he has to get healthy. Injuries are part of the league, but he has to find a way to make sure he's available for his football team.

Regardless of where the Eagles finish this year, what do they have to do to help Carson Wentz this offseason?

Westbrook: Get more players around him, that's certainly important. Make sure you continue to stock the cupboard of quality players. You have to get him to calm down and understand things a little bit better and get better play around him. I think if you do that, then that's how you help your quarterback -- put better people around him. That's how you help him in a nutshell, but a big part of helping Carson is Carson saying 'I don't have to do this all my myself. I can use my teammates to help me as well.'

Are there any teams you think can beat the Chiefs? It just seems Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are on another planet.

Westbrook: (Laughing) It sure does! They just have a skill set of being able to hurt you in so many different ways. From the beginning of the game to the end, they have the ability to say 'Okay these are the things that you can't stop and we know we can create disadvantages on the defensive side of the ball or advantages on the offensive side of the ball so we can take advantage of your weakness or I can get my players in space.' Once those players get in space they're just hard to deal with because of the speed they have on their team.

And then when you look at the quarterback position you have a guy that can make every single throw, that's going to throw to the guys open and that can win with his arm. It's hard to beat a team like that, especially if their defense comes to play.

When you watch a team like the Chiefs, is the the most creative Andy Reid has been since you, Donovan McNabb, and Terrell Owens were on the field together.

Westbrook: Andy just uses his players in a very effective and efficient way. When you have a track team at the receiver position, you can pretty much do whatever you want as far as throwing the ball down the field. When you have a quarterback that can do all those things, you certainly can do anything you want. You have one of the best receivers in Tyreek Hill and one of the best tight ends in Travis Kelce -- and then you go 'What are the things we are not good at.' All of the things I'm looking at offensively, we're really, really good at. We can go out there and win in a variety of ways and Andy as a play caller can say 'I can do multiple (formations). I can do double reverses, draw screens, because teams have to prepare for so many different things because we are so good.'

As a play caller, Andy Reid is in a great position to have success. Now it's almost hard for him to do the wrong thing as a play caller.

Who do you have going to the Super Bowl and who's going to win it?

Westbrook: November and December just tells so much about the NFL season. Things change so quickly, especially with COVID and all the things surrounding that. Right now it looks like the Chiefs are the best team. Injuries can happen, I still believe the Steelers are really good as well.

When you look at the NFC side, the Saints have played well and the Buccaneers have played well even though they got embarrassed last week by the Saints. I wouldn't forget about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Any time you got that type of quarterback and do the things he's able to do, it's hard to forget about those guys. Those are the teams that I look at and say those are the teams that could potentially win -- as far as the Super Bowl goes.