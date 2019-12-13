Brian Westbrook says Cowboys 'noise' gives the Eagles a great chance to win the NFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles' 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants on Monday night was not pretty to watch, but it was a win nonetheless. The victory moved the Eagles to 6-7, which ties them with the first-place Dallas Cowboys. The NFC East is unquestionably the worst division in the NFL, but one team by rule will earn a postseason bid.

Both the Eagles and Cowboys have their issues, but inconsistent play on both sides of the ball has been the problem for Philadelphia. Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook explained why Eagles fans should remain optimistic, since their rival is dealing with a much more serious issue.

"It basically tells me that (the Eagles are) a very inconsistent football team," Westbrook told CBS Sports while promoting the Crown Royal Water Break movement. "A team that has a lot of ability to win games but also has the same ability to lose a bunch of games too, and they have to play much better if they want to be considered for a playoff spot. I think that they have a great chance to make the playoffs just because of some of the things that are going on in Dallas, but first we have to handle the stuff that we can handle inside our own house and we have to learn how to start games much faster and play much better throughout football games. We haven't consistently done that this season."

The distractions the Cowboys have been dealing with over the past few weeks have to do with uncertainty when it comes to head coach Jason Garrett's future. Despite winning the NFC East three times in nine years, Garrett is 2-3 in the postseason. The Cowboys were able to turn around last years' campaign, but haven't been able to turn the corner this year. It all came to a head after the 31-24 loss they suffered to the .500 Chicago Bears last week.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was forced to go in front of reporters, claim that the players had not checked out and defend Garrett -- reiterating that he would not be fired in the middle of the season. Still, Jones has made several comments indicating that he's considering a change in the offseason. During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said, "In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year," but did not indicate for which team. Some fans believe the coaching change should have already been made, and the drama moving from week to week is just adding to the pressure everyone is feeling.

"The Cowboys have a bunch of talent on that team, but because some of the turmoil and some of the noise provided by the owner, I just think that's something that's hard to overcome," said Westbrook. "And when you have the owner questioning the coaching staff, questioning the plays -- saying that the coach is going to be in the NFL somewhere but didn't ever specify if he's going to be with the Dallas Cowboys -- that's a lot of stuff to talk about inside the locker room, and I'm a firm believer that noise destroys football teams. For that reason, I think the Eagles have a very good chance to make the playoffs. I think that noise will continue to be a detriment to the Cowboys."

Coming into Week 15, the Eagles have a great opportunity to take first place in the division away from the Cowboys. They travel to Washington to take on the 3-10 Redskins, while the Cowboys host the 8-5 Los Angeles Rams. Still, everything might come down to the Dec. 22 matchup, when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia.

Even with the recent struggles, the Eagles' win over the Giants did highlight some good for this team. With Jordan Howard and Nelson Agholor out -- and Alshon Jeffery suffering a foot injury in the first half -- Carson Wentz was able to rally the troops and score 20 unanswered points to secure the overtime victory.

Miles Sanders recorded 69 total yards, and former practice squad running back Boston Scott had 128 total yards and a touchdown. The Eagles were down to just two healthy wideouts, but utilized their tight ends and running backs enough for Wentz to record a season-high 325 passing yards and two touchdowns.

"What Scott showed us this past week is that he has the ability to make people miss in the open field," said Westbrook. "He has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and run the football -- that's exactly what you want out of your running backs. Those types of attributes can help you win football games. Miles Sanders has done a good job getting better every single week. I think they added a lot more to his plate since Jordan Howard has been injured, and I think he's handled it very well. This team doesn't have a bunch of weapons on the outside at receiver, and they are going to count on their running backs to get things done."

Even if the Eagles make the playoffs, Westbrook isn't confident that this team can make a deep run.

"I think they are a team that is lacking weapons on the outside, they have had inconsistent play from the quarterback spot and in order to make a deep run in the playoffs, you need those things," explained Westbrook. "The Eagles haven't been consistent enough throughout the season in order to make a deep run in the playoffs."