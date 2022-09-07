Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of the team's head coach Andy Reid, is set to plead guilty on Sept. 12 to a felony DWI charge stemming from an incident in which he crashed his pickup truck into two vehicles near Arrowhead Stadium, according to a report from the Kansas City Star.

In admitting guilt, Britt Reid will face up to seven years in prison but avoid a criminal trial that had been scheduled for Sept. 26.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Britt Reid crashed his pickup truck into two vehicles stopped on the side of an entrance ramp for Interstate 435 near the Chiefs' practice facility. The crash severely injured five-year old Ariel Young, a passenger in one of the vehicles. She suffered a traumatic brain injury after being in left in critical condition and in a coma for 11 days.

Prosecutors stated that Britt Reid had a blood alcohol content of 0.113 about two hours before the incident, well over the legal limit of 0.08. He had also been driving 83 MPH two seconds before the collision. Britt Reid confessed that he had been drinking to a responding officer, claiming that he had not seen the vehicle because its lights were off.

In a statement, Britt Reid's attorney J.R. Hobbs said that his client "sincerely regrets his conduct" and "hopes and prays" Young's recovery.

"Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected," the statement read.

Britt Reid had served as a member of his father's coaching staff from 2013 onward, and had been working as the team's linebackers coach at the time of the accident. He was placed on administrative leave after the crash -- which occurred days before the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV -- and was not retained after the team allowed his contract to expire.

A judge is expected to set a date for sentencing during the hearing on Monday. Until then, Reid will remain free on bond.