Britt Reid is no longer a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff after his contract expired while he was on administrative leave, according to several reports. Reid was placed on administrative leave following his involvement in a three-car accident that has left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition. A member of the Chiefs' coaching staff since 2013, Reid acknowledged to police that he was driving the vehicle that hit two other cars on Thursday, Feb. 4. Reid also told officers he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall, according to a search warrant application.

Reid did not coach in the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

"Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday's multi-vehicle accident," the Chiefs said in a statement, via FOX 4 Kansas City. "We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

"Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery."

Reid's father, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, recently said that Britt Reid underwent surgery following the accident. Andy Reid addressed the accident during Sunday's postgame press conference.

"My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life," Andy Reid said, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

Britt Reid first joined the NFL as a member of the Eagles' coaching staff in 2009 under his father's tenure as head coach. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Temple before joining the Chiefs' staff in 2013. In Kansas City, he has served as the team's offensive quality control coach, assistant defensive line coach, defensive line coach, and outside linebackers coach.

Reid pleaded guilty in 2007 to gun and drug charges stemming from a road-rage dispute, which included carrying a firearm without a license. He was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges from a separate incident later that year.