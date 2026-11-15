The Las Vegas Raiders completed their Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks without star tight end Brock Bowers. Although he attempted to play through the issue, an ankle injury he sustained early in the contest ultimately proved too significant to overcome. In the third quarter, the team ruled him out for the rest of the day.

The Raiders held a 10-7 lead when they deemed Bowers done for the game, but they promptly fell into a hole when the Seahawks completed a touchdown drive. The onus was on the Bowers-less offense to respond, but it fell short in a 21-13 loss. His absence made life difficult on rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was without his most capable pass-catcher for much of his first career start.

Coach Klint Kubiak said postgame the team does not have a sense of how serious Bowers' injury is and that he will be reevaluated on Monday.

Mendoza linked up with Bowers on the Raiders' second play from scrimmage and picked up 6 yards on the completion. Bowers left shortly thereafter when the ankle problem popped up with 11:20 to play in the first quarter.

Even though Bowers returned to the game less than three minutes later and made a second catch early in the second quarter, he was unable to complete his outing and will instead watch most of the second half from the sideline.

Mendoza spread the ball around even when Bowers was in action, so he may be less reliant on his star teammate moving forward than initially anticipated. By the time the Raiders announced Bowers would not return, nine different players had already caught a pass. Michael Mayer is expected to step up as the top pass-catching tight end if Bowers' absence extends into future games, as he has thrived as a receiver throughout his career.

Bowers entered Week 10 as the Raiders' leader in every receiving category. He was the go-to option for former Las Vegas quarterback Kirk Cousins, whom the team traded to the Minnesota Vikings last week. With Cousins leading the charge for the first nine weeks of the year, Bowers amassed 48 receptions, 658 yards, and six touchdowns. He was the NFL's most productive tight end in receiving yards heading into the week and ranked 10th in the league regardless of position.