The Las Vegas Raiders will be without Brock Bowers for their season opener against the Miami Dolphins. The Pro Bowl tight end is expected to miss one to two games after undergoing a meniscus trim in Dallas on Tuesday, according to ESPN. The injury reportedly occurred in training camp, and surgery was scheduled shortly thereafter.

In addition to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Bowers may also miss the Raiders' Week 2 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." His first game could possibly be the Raiders' Week 3 matchup with the Saints in New Orleans.

It goes without saying that Bowers' absence is a significant loss for the Raiders' offense. A Pro Bowler each of his first two NFL seasons, Bowers earned All-Pro honors as a rookie after catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He broke Hall of Famer Mike Ditka's record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end, which had stood since 1961. He also broke Puka Nacua's one-year-old record for the most receptions in a season by a rookie.

Last season, despite missing five games due to injury, Bowers still caught seven touchdown passes and was selected to his second Pro Bowl in as many years.

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 86 REC 64 REC YDs 680 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Michael Mayer is slated to temporarily replace Bowers in the starting lineup. A 2023 second-round pick, Mayer has extensive NFL starting experience. He's made 32 starts with the Raiders, including 12 in 2025. In 38 NFL games, Mayer has caught 83 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns.

Michael Mayer LV • TE • #87 TAR 50 REC 35 REC YDs 328 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

On Sunday, the Raiders will face a Dolphins team that has arguably the NFL's least proven roster. Miami's revamped secondary includes four free agent acquisitions and three rookies. Chris Johnson, a 2026 first-round pick, is slated to make his first NFL start on Sunday at nickelback.