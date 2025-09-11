Brock Bowers did not practice Thursday, per the Raiders' injury report, but coach Pete Carroll said he expects the star tight end will play in Week 2 against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

"[Linebacker Elandon Roberts] is not looking at this game like he can't play, just like Brock," Carroll said Thursday before Las Vegas' practice began. "They're not looking like that at all. They think they're playing, so we'll see what happens, but they gotta practice through the week and make it through it."

Carroll plans to take both injury situations day by day and that he expected both to practice before the week was over.

Bowers, 22, struck a similar tone, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

"I'm not sure," Bowers said. "We'll see how its feeling throughout the week, but I'm hoping to play."

What held Ashton Jeanty back from better NFL debut? Raiders' Pete Carroll explains rookie RB's shortcomings Shanna McCarriston

The former Georgia star set a rookie record with 112 receptions last season. His 1,194 receiving yards were most by a rookie tight end and 11th-most by a rookie, regardless of position.

Bowers was off to another strong start in 2025, reeling in five catches for 103 yards through just over two and a half quarters of play against the Patriots. On his final catch, though, he took an awkward hit to the side of the knee from Patriots safety Craig Woodson. Bowers played one more snap but was clearly hobbled and did not return in an eventual 20-13 Las Vegas win.

Michael Mayer would step into Bowers' spot if Bowers is unable to play. The former second-round pick out of Notre Dame made four catches for 38 yards in the opener.