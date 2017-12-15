Brock Osweiler enters game for Broncos after Trevor Siemian gets smashed by Colts
The Broncos are turning back to Osweiler after an injury to Siemian
Trevor Siemian had a rough first quarter in Indianapolis.
The Broncos quarterback didn't even make it through the opening period against the Colts on Thursday. Siemian had to leave the game after leading the Broncos to field goal range on their second offensive possession.
On a third-and-goal play from Indy's 7-yard line, Siemian dropped back to pass, but he never got a chance to thrown the ball because Barkevious Mingo ran him down from behind and smashed him into the ground for a 10-yard loss.
According to the Broncos, Siemian suffered a left shoulder injury on the play and will not return to action. The Broncos will be hoping that he didn't re-injure the shoulder, which was surgically repaired back in January.
To add insult to injury, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed the 40-yard field goal that he attempted after Siemian led Denver into scoring range. Siemian went 5 of 9 for 67 yards and he also threw an interception before exiting the game.
With Siemian out, the Broncos are turning to Brock Osweiler, who hasn't thrown a pass since Week 11. Osweiler started in three games this season for the Broncos and went 0-3 with losses to the Eagles, Patriots and Bengals. He was erratic in all three games and didn't once complete more than 55 percent of his passes.
You can follow all the action in Broncos-Colts in our GameTracker.
-
Colts TE hospitalized with head injury
Brandon Williams was involved in a scary situation in the first half against Denver
-
Emmitt on Zeke: 'Mutual respect'
The Cowboys legend admits he's not on 'great' terms with the Cowboys suspended running bac...
-
Shazier starts rehab for spinal injury
Here's the latest information on injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier
-
Mariota apologizes to media for Sunday
The Titans quarterback has had a frustrating season but maintains that's not an excuse for...
-
Seahawks player reveals what fan said
The Seahawks defensive lineman almost ended up in the stands fighting Jags fans last Sunda...
-
Jim Irsay has an update on Andrew Luck
The Colts quarterback has been out of the country since mid-November
Add a Comment