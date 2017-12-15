Brock Osweiler enters game for Broncos after Trevor Siemian gets smashed by Colts

Trevor Siemian had a rough first quarter in Indianapolis.

The Broncos quarterback didn't even make it through the opening period against the Colts on Thursday. Siemian had to leave the game after leading the Broncos to field goal range on their second offensive possession.

On a third-and-goal play from Indy's 7-yard line, Siemian dropped back to pass, but he never got a chance to thrown the ball because Barkevious Mingo ran him down from behind and smashed him into the ground for a 10-yard loss.

Trevor Siemian had to leave Thursday's game after taking a huge hit from Barkevious Mingo. NBC/NFL Network

According to the Broncos, Siemian suffered a left shoulder injury on the play and will not return to action. The Broncos will be hoping that he didn't re-injure the shoulder, which was surgically repaired back in January.

To add insult to injury, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed the 40-yard field goal that he attempted after Siemian led Denver into scoring range. Siemian went 5 of 9 for 67 yards and he also threw an interception before exiting the game.

With Siemian out, the Broncos are turning to Brock Osweiler, who hasn't thrown a pass since Week 11. Osweiler started in three games this season for the Broncos and went 0-3 with losses to the Eagles, Patriots and Bengals. He was erratic in all three games and didn't once complete more than 55 percent of his passes.

