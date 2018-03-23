Brock Osweiler reportedly agrees to terms with Dolphins, will reunite with Adam Gase

Brock Osweiler is taking his talents to South Beach.

According to ESPN.com, Osweiler is going to sign with Miami in a move that reunites him with Adam Gase. The Dolphins head coach has played a big part in Osweiler's development during the quarterback's first three years in the league (2012-14). During Osweiler's rookie year in Denver, Gase was the Broncos' quarterbacks coach. In 2013, Gase was promoted to offensive coordinator, which was his role in Denver until he left to take the same job with the Bears in 2015.

With the Dolphins, Osweiler will likely provide insurance for Ryan Tannehill, who has had some trouble staying healthy over the past two years. The Dolphins starting quarterback has suffered a total of two ACL injuries over the past two seasons and it's still unclear when he might be 100 percent. Tannehill has only played in 13 of 32 regular season games over the past two seasons.

Osweiler is coming to Miami from Denver, where he spent the 2017 season. Although the terms of Osweiler's deal haven't been released, we can probably safely assume the numbers will be nowhere close to the contract he received after leaving Denver following the 2015 season.

In March 2016, Osweiler signed a massive four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans that included $37 million in guaranteed money. After an ugly year in Houston, the Texans unloaded Osweiler (and his contract) in a March 2017 trade that sent him to Cleveland. However, Osweiler never actually played a regular season game with the Browns in 2017 because he was cut before the regular season started.

The 27-year-old quarterback visited with the Dolphins on Thursday and Miami clearly liked him enough that they didn't let him leave the building. With both Jay Cutler and Matt Moore no longer on the roster, the Dolphins were in desperate need of a quarterback.

Osweiler, who was a second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, has a 13-12 career record as a starter after going 0-4 with the Broncos last season. With Osweiler on board in Miami, the Dolphins could still draft a quarterback this year, but Gase may have brought the veteran in so he doesn't feel forced to make a pick for a QB in April.