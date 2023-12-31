The 49ers have had some pretty good quarterbacks. Some of the NFL's all-time greats, in fact. None of them has thrown for as many yards in a season as Brock Purdy, though, and Purdy might have accomplished it on his very last throw of the regular season.

The former Mr. Irrelevant is up to 4,280 yards passing this season after a 230-yard effort in a 27-10 victory over the Commanders. Purdy entered the day third on the list behind Jeff Garcia's 2000 campaign and Steve Young's 1998 season, but surpassed Young early in the third quarter and topped Garcia on his final toss of the day, a 5-yard completion to George Kittle.

Here's the new list:

Most Passing Yards, Single Season (49ers History) Season Passing Yards Brock Purdy 2023 4,280 Jeff Garcia 2000 4,278 Steve Young 1998 4,170 Steve Young 1993 4,023 Jimmy Garoppolo 2019 3,978

Purdy bounced back from a four-interception game against the Ravens with a very clean performance -- 22 of 28 for 230 yards, two touchdowns passing, no turnovers and no sacks. His best play of the afternoon came early in the fourth quarter: He scrambled right, set himself and threw a perfect pass back across the field to an open Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone. The Commanders, pesky early, were finally put away for good.

Making things even sweeter for Purdy and his teammates, the Cardinals upset the Eagles moments after the 49ers' game ended, meaning San Francisco sealed the NFC's No. 1 seed. As such, the 49ers could rest their starters next weekend against the Rams, though that's still to be determined.

What's no longer to be determined, though, is that Brock Purdy, less than two years after being the last pick, is now first on the 49ers' single-season yards passing list.