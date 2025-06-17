San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy already has a Pro Bowl selection, two NFC title game appearances and a Super Bowl berth under his belt, and the franchise rewarded him with a massive contract extension this offseason as a result. The new five-year, $265 million deal did not quell the consternation that abounds outside the 49ers' walls, though, surrounding Purdy's individual talent. If anything, it only puts more pressure on the fourth-year pro to play at an elite level.

Tight end George Kittle said he heard the noise around his quarterback after Purdy locked up his lucrative deal. He was quick to dismiss the questions as to whether Purdy is worth the hefty investment and cited his winning résumé.

"I don't know what his winning percentage is, but when you win a lot of games and you only need two years to go to the NFC championship or better, I think that's decent," Kittle said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "One of my favorite things that I've heard is everyone calls him a checkdown merchant. And then, the last two years, he's had the least amount of checkdowns as a starting quarterback. So I think he's doing pretty well."

The extension makes Purdy the seventh-highest paid signal-caller in the league on an annual basis. It includes $181 million in total guaranteed money with $165 of that coming in the first three years. He secured $100 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Former Pro Bowler spurns 49ers to sign with Rams: Why Los Angeles was in need of this former first-round pick John Breech

Purdy made it clear after he inked the contract that he did not want to take "every penny for myself," though, indicating he may have left money on the table to help the 49ers shore up the roster around him.

"I don't know if there was a narrative of 'Brock's gonna take a pay cut because he's a nice guy' or this or that," Purdy said. "But for me, man, I play in the NFL. There's 32 starting quarterbacks, and it's not the easiest job in the world. And for me, with what I've done and everything, I can hang my hat on the fact that I've had some success in this league and I'm capable of leading an organization all the way to the end, the Super Bowl. I've proved that."

The first year of Purdy's starting career, 2023, proved his tremendous upside. Not only did the Iowa State product guide the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII, but he also did so as one of the most productive offensive players in the league. He paced the NFL in yards per attempt, touchdown rate and QBR and finished fourth in MVP voting.

Purdy regressed statistically last season, but his supporting cast took countless hits as injuries ravaged the roster. Purdy himself missed two games, one due to a shoulder injury and another a product of an elbow issue.