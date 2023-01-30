The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game 31-7. It wasn't exactly the title game we were expecting, as the 49ers were completely derailed by quarterback injuries. Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers' first possession of the game, and then his backup, Josh Johnson, suffered a concussion in the third quarter. While Purdy returned to the game, he clearly was not the same.

Purdy finished the loss completing just 4 of 4 passes for 23 yards. After the game, he described his elbow injury to reporters -- saying his arm was swollen in the forearm area near the elbow, and that it was "extremely painful."

"My arm just felt like it stretched out," Purdy said, via Pro Football Talk. "Just felt like, really, a lot of just shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist — front and back. Just pain, really, all over."

Purdy had his arm hit by pass rusher Haason Reddick while attempting a pass, and fumbled away possession. While Purdy wasn't injured enough to be ruled "out," he attempted just two passes in the second half after returning to the game following Johnson's injury.

"I'd been throwing after the hit occurred on the sideline just to see where I was at. But even in those throws it was painful," Purdy said. "So, I couldn't throw anything probably over 10 yards, 5 yards. So, that's why we just had some screens. It was really our only option when I went back in."

Purdy will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage and ESPN is reporting that he injured his ulnar collateral ligament, but there is hope it's not ruptured. His injury is a big reason why the 49ers are now turning their attention to the offseason instead of preparing for Super Bowl LVII.