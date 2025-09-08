After an injury-ravaged 2024, the 49ers are already dealing with significant issues in the health department in 2025. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Brock Purdy is dealing with toe and shoulder injuries and that his status for San Francisco's Week 2 game against the Saints is uncertain. Shanahan indicated that the toe injury is the more significant of the two ailments; Purdy suffered injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the first half and played through it.

Mac Jones is listed as the 49ers' backup.

Purdy, 25, threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 17-13 win over the Seahawks. He threw what proved to be the game-winning touchdown to backup tight end Jake Tonges with 1:34 left in regulation.

Tonges, of course, was only in because George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury. Shanahan said that Kittle's injury will sideline him for several weeks. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings also suffered a shoulder injury during the game.

Purdy finished fourth in MVP voting after the 2023 season before a disappointing 2024 season in which stars such as Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Kittle missed time.

Named Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has had a remarkable rise, and he signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension this offseason.

Jones, 27, spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots, but after finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2021, he struggled over the next two years. He spent last year with the Jaguars, where he accumulated a 2-5 record and threw for eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Coincidentally, Shanahan reportedly wanted to draft Jones back in 2021. The team ended up selecting Trey Lance third overall instead.

San Francisco also has Adrian Martinez on its practice squad.