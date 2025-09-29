49ers quarterback Brock Purdy felt soreness in his toe following a 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and his status for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday is up in the air. Purdy missed Weeks 2 and 3 because of a turf toe injury and returned to the lineup Sunday for the first time since Week 1.

Purdy is set to be evaluated further Monday.

"Hopefully we'll find out more later today, but any time guys are sore and hurting on a Monday, you usually don't stress too much about it," Shanahan said. "But anytime you have a Thursday game, it's a totally different element. So, I'm concerned with anybody who's not totally healthy at this moment, but we'll have to get more information on that later today to really have a clue of what to speculate."

Purdy finished 22 of 28 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. Immediately after the game, Purdy told reporters that his toe didn't bother him and he "felt good" throughout the game.

"I think just getting back out there and throwing and getting into a rhythm, being down two weeks, coming back and feeling out my body and everything, obviously how my toe feels," Purdy said. "Honestly, I don't know the answer to that. But obviously I'm going to watch this film, look at my mechanics and be real with myself and try to fix that."

If Purdy doesn't play in Week 5, backup quarterback Mac Jones would likely get his third start of the season. Jones (knee) was dealing with an injury himself following his team's Week 3 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Despite being limited in practice last week, Jones was active against Jacksonville.

49ers could also be without their top wide receivers

Purdy isn't the only player on offense who could be questionable for this week's game against Los Angeles. 49ers wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ribs) also dealt with injuries during the loss to the Jaguars. Pearsall injured his knee after attempting to make a catch on the sideline, while Jennings was drilled while catching a two-point conversion in the second half.

Pearsall was dealing with a knee injury throughout last week and was limited in practice. Pearsall went back into the game for one play after suffering the injury, but didn't return after taking himself out of the game.

"I was testing out my knee," Pearsall said. "I fell pretty hard on that play on the sideline, trying to keep my feet in bounds, and I fell pretty hard on my knee. I was just feeling pain and a little bit of instability. I wasn't trying to mess with it."

The 49ers are already without star tight end George Kittle, who landed on injured reserve following his team's Week 1 win over the Seahawks. The Rams opened as a 3.5-point favorite against their NFC West rival (per FanDuel. As of Monday afternoon, the line jumped to 5.5.