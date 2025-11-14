The San Francisco 49ers are slowly but surely getting healthier, and Brock Purdy is the latest addition. Out since Week 4 with a toe injury, Purdy will return to the lineup in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Kyle Shanahan said according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Purdy, 25, initially suffered a reported "variant of turf toe" -- as well as a shoulder injury -- in Week 1, and he missed Weeks 2 and 3. He returned in Week 4 but aggravated the toe injury and has not played since. It's been, as Shanahan described it in late October, a "sensitive situation." Purdy was listed as questionable but ultimately ended up being inactive in Week 10, too.

Mac Jones played solidly for the most part in Purdy's stead, accumulating a 5-3 record in eight starts this season. After winning each of his first three starts, Jones had six turnovers -- including five interceptions -- over his past five games, during which the 49ers went gone 2-3. Overall, Jones ranks 10th in yards per attempt this season, but his 13-6 touchdown to interception ratio is just 23rd out of 33 qualifying quarterbacks.

Purdy, meanwhile, has thrown for for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in two games this season. A Pro Bowler after a historically efficient 2023 season, Purdy had a bit more of a down 2024 but still finished third in yards per attempt. Purdy is a more aggressive downfield passer and, depending on the health of his toe, a more mobile option than Jones; Purdy's 323 rushing yards last season ranked 11th among quarterbacks.

After a lengthy recovery process, Purdy was once again officially a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Shanahan, however, said it'd be an "aggressive practice" for Purdy, though technically not a full one.

"I think each week it's gotten better, with last week being the best," Shanahan said Wednesday, per the team's transcript. "Each week has been different. So, if he takes a big step forward this week, like he did last week, he should have a good chance to play."

Shanahan added it would not be a hard decision to reinstate Purdy as his starter. "We've got a lot of confidence in Brock, and we know Brock will play at a high level too as long as he's healthy," he said.

The 49ers are 6-4 this season despite a bevy of injuries -- the team is also expected to have wide receiver Ricky Pearsall back this week -- and are currently eighth in the NFC standings, one spot out of the playoffs. San Francisco, which beat Arizona 16-15 in Week 3, has hit a bit of an easier patch in its schedule, with games against the Panthers, Browns and Titans following this weekend's trip to Arizona.