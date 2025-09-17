The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 and could get their starting quarterback back this week for their home opener. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Brock Purdy "has a chance" to play vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and will start the week as a limited participant in practice.

Purdy missed the 49ers' 26-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 due to a form of turf toe. Initially, Purdy was expected to miss anywhere from two to five weeks, but the former "Mr. Irrelevant" has apparently made great progress in his recovery.

Despite not having Purdy vs. the Saints, the 49ers offense didn't miss a beat. Mac Jones stepped in under center and completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. According to CBS Sports Research, he was the first player in franchise history to throw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first start for San Francisco.

In the 17-13 season-opening win vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions despite having tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings exit the game early. He threw the game-winning touchdown to backup tight end Jake Tonges with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals are off to a hot start as well, being 2-0 for the first time since 2021, but Kyler Murray's unit has yet to reach 300 yards of total offense in a game.