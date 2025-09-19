With Brock Purdy still on the mend from a toe injury, it looks like Mac Jones will make his second straight start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 3. The team listed Purdy as questionable on Friday's injury report but coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Purdy is "highly unlikely" to start despite making "a lot of progress."

Earlier this week, Shanahan said Purdy "has a chance" to play in San Francisco's home opener, but it appears he will have to wait another week or two. Purdy missed the 49ers' 26-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday due to a form of turf toe. Initially, Purdy was expected to miss anywhere from two to five weeks.

Despite not having Purdy vs. the Saints, the 49ers offense didn't miss a beat. Jones stepped in under center and completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. According to CBS Sports Research, he was the first player in franchise history to throw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first start for San Francisco.

In the 17-13 season-opening win vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions despite having tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings exit the game early. He threw the game-winning touchdown to backup tight end Jake Tonges with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals are off to a hot start as well, being 2-0 for the first time since 2021, but Kyler Murray's unit has yet to reach 300 yards of total offense in a game.