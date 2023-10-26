The San Francisco 49ers could be without their starting quarterback for their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals as the team announced Brock Purdy is in the NFL's concussion protocol, via ESPN.

Purdy started having concussion-like symptoms on the plane ride home following San Francisco's 22-17 Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In the loss, Purdy completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown and two fourth-quarter interceptions. He was not sidelined for a concussion or concussion-like symptoms during the game.

In a positive development, the 23-year-old was spotted participating during the beginning of Thursday's practice. He was seen wearing a helmet and doing light drills.

Still in concussion protocol, Purdy being on the practice field is a great sign yet far from guarantees he will play this week.

If Purdy is unable to play on this short week, Sam Darnold would start under center for the 49ers. San Francisco is 9-29 under Shanahan with starting quarterbacks not named Purdy or Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers have now dropped two straight games after winning 15 consecutive regular-season contests. Purdy threw nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first five games of the season, but just two touchdowns compared to three interceptions over the last two games.