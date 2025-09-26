49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will return to the starting lineup on Sunday in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing the last two weeks because of a turf toe injury. Purdy suffered the injury during a Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks and was sidelined the past two weeks against the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals.

"He looked good," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "Got to do a lot more than last week. Each day, he got a lot better."

In Purdy's absence, backup quarterback Mac Jones led the 49ers to back-to-back wins to move to 3-0 ahead of Sunday's meetings with the Jaguars. Last week, ahead of the matchup against Arizona, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy had a "chance" to play in the team's home opener but instead elected to start Jones.

"Brock is always prepared," Shanahan said. "He has played in games with zero practice. He got, for the most part, all of it this week."

Jones, meanwhile, is questionable for Week 4 with a knee injury.

NFL sign-stealing: 49ers' Robert Saleh accuses Jaguars of using 'really advanced' system; Liam Coen responds Jordan Dajani

In the 49ers' 17-13 win against the Seahawks earlier this month, Purdy completed 26 of 35 attempts for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Purdy engineered a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter when he connected with backup tight end Jake Tonges for a 4-yard touchdown with 1:34 remaining.

The former "Mr. Irrelevant" from the 2022 NFL Draft signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with San Francisco earlier this offseason.

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites against Jacksonville this weekend, per FanDuel.