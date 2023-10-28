The San Francisco 49ers initially appeared as though they would be without their starting quarterback for their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, as head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Brock Purdy was in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Purdy started having concussion-like symptoms on the plane ride home following San Francisco's 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. In the loss, Purdy completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown and two fourth-quarter interceptions. He was not sidelined for a concussion or concussion-like symptoms during the game.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 67.9 YDs 1668 TD 11 INT 3 YD/Att 8.64 View Profile

However, the 23-year-old was spotted participating during the beginning of Thursday's practice. He was seen wearing a helmet and doing light drills. The 49ers listed Purdy as a limited practice participant Thursday, and surprisingly, he practiced fully Friday just days after entering concussion protocol.

On Saturday, the 49ers announced another positive update: Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation ahead of the Bengals game. That means he'll be the starting QB for the 49ers' Week 8 matchup. He ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (107.2), trailing only Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in both categories.

The 49ers have now dropped two straight games after winning 15 consecutive regular-season contests. Purdy threw nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first five games of the season, but he tossed just two touchdowns compared to three interceptions over the last two games.