The San Francisco 49ers face a slew of injuries, including to their starting quarterback, but manage to put together wins anyway. Brock Purdy missed seven games due to a turf toe injury, leaving former first rounder Mac Jones leading the offense for the majority of the season.

"We're trying to ease Brock out there in the practice stuff, but anytime you're dealing with this turf toe, it's something that probably won't fully go away all year," Shanahan said. "Regardless of when he comes back, he's going to always have to deal with it a little bit, especially with the people you talk to who have gone through turf toe."

What could this mean for Jones?

The former New England Patriots quarterback has a 67.2% completion rate, with 1,832 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. His five wins are more than he tallied in the last two seasons combined. In Sunday's win against the New York Giants, Jones went 19-of-24 with 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Shanahan said Purdy's unclear status won't affect how Jones prepares.

"No, nothing changes Mac in that way," Shanahan said.

The 49ers have a big divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams next week. While Jones has won the majority of his games this year, logic dictates they will go with their $265 million quarterback.

Purdy suffered the injury in Week 1 and attempted a return in Week 4, but aggravated the injury and has been sidelined since.

Shanahan was hopeful that Purdy, who was limited in practice leading up to Week 9, could serve as the backup or emergency quarterback, but he was inactive.