San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is about to become a very rich man. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, Purdy and the Niners have agreed to terms on a five-year, $265 million contract extension. The deal includes $181 million in total guarantees and $165.05 million in the first three years, according to NFL Media. Per NBC Sports, $100 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

The $53 million average annual value on the deal ranks tied for seventh at the position, behind only Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. The reported $181 million in guarantees, if accurate, would rank eighth and the fully-guaranteed-at-signing number would rank 12th. The total value of $265 million is fifth behind Patrick Mahomes, Allen, Lawrence and Burrow.

Purdy, of course, was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He took a circuitous route to becoming San Francisco's starter, with injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo thrusting him into the lineup down the stretch of his rookie season. He performed at such a high level in his five-start audition and the playoffs that year that he was named the team's full-time starter in 2023.

In his 36 career starts, Purdy has consistently put up elite passing efficiency numbers. He's completed 67.5% of his passes at an average of 8.9 yards per attempt, with 64 touchdown passes and 27 interceptions. In 2023, he made the Pro Bowl and finished fourth in MVP voting while leading the league in yards per attempt, touchdown rate, quarterback rating and QBR.

His numbers took a step backward in 2024 as the supporting cast atrophied around him, but he still averaged 8.5 yards per attempt (third-best in the league) and finished fifth in expected points added per dropback. Since he entered the league, he actually leads the NFL in EPA per dropback, according to Tru Media. He's gone 23-13 as the starter and made on Super Bowl appearance and two appearances in the NFC title game.

There has been great debate about just how much Purdy himself contributes to the 49ers offense, given the wealth of talent surrounding him. For most of his career, he has played behind the best tackle in the NFL (Trent Williams) and alongside an explosive cadre of weapons including Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, while being coached by Kyle Shanahan, who is widely regarded as being among the game's best play-callers and offensive designers and who has consistently shown an ability to get high-level play out of his quarterbacks almost regardless of their stature.

The 49ers showering Purdy with this deal indicates that they think he has the talent and wherewithal to lead the team into the future and, eventually, do so with a more pared-down supporting cast. The new deal will kick in beginning with the 2026 season and keep him with the team through 2030, so we'll see during that span of time if they're correct.