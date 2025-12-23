This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Brent Brookhouse here to guide you through all the news you need to know from the sports world.

It's the holiday season, and for my fellow parents, that means a brief respite from early mornings packing lunches and getting the kids off to school. Instead, we can make our days a mix of sports and family. That's certainly the case today, as we get to watch a mix of bowl games, soccer and hockey to fill up our day.

Let's dive into the news you need to know on this Tuesday morning.

🏈 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 How do college football teams prep for the transfer portal?

Getty Images

There's no denying that NIL deals and the transfer portal have combined to dramatically change how college football operates. Look no further than Indiana's two-year rise from irrelevance to the No. 1 seed in this season's CFP to see how quickly those two factors can lead to a complete program overhaul.

But how does a program go about preparing for the start of the short transfer portal window? To find out the answer, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer spoke with TCU director of player personnel Tyler Olker about the process.

Olker: "We're always going to be in the portal, but we don't want to be in the portal near as much as we probably have been. We've taken some really good high school classes the last few years, and we need to let those guys develop. I think anytime you just take a transfer, you're putting kind of a development or a progress stopper in front of some high school kids. We're kind of at the point now where we're going to let these high school kids grow into a role and let them develop. So, we're always going to look to retain our guys before we just jump in the portal to take to take."

🏈 Is there room for a Cinderella in the College Football Playoff?

Getty Images

Tulane and James Madison were not particularly competitive in the first round of this year's CFP. This was a year that saw two Group of Five teams make the playoff, primarily because of the ACC's trainwreck season. It's easy to look at the results of games involving G5 teams and believe a team like Notre Dame or Texas would have been a more worthy inclusion in the field.

The worthiness of G5 teams is a constant source of debate among fans, but the real question isn't whether the G5 deserves representation in the playoff, it's whether a G5 team could ever have the kind of Cinderella run that defines an event like the NCAA's basketball tournament. CBS Sports' Will Backus doesn't believe such an underdog run can come on the gridiron.

Backus: "Moral victories don't count for much in a single-elimination format. Unfortunately for the Group of Five, moral victories are the closest it will get to College Football Playoff success. Modern college football isn't built to support Cinderellas.



"In a bygone era, plenty of Group of Five teams -- or those at an equivalent level -- had meaningful wins at the highest level of the sport. Utah, when it played in the Mountain West Conference under Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham, was a mainstay on the New Year's Six scene. The 2008 Utes, notably, went 13-0 and trounced Nick Saban's Alabama in the Sugar Bowl."

🏀 Why is the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade situation getting so messy?

Getty Images

It seems clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with Milwaukee is coming to an end. But if everyone can see the writing on the wall, why have things quickly devolved into spectacle? As CBS Sports' Sam Quinn pointed out, the issue of superstars wanting a trade does not always have to devolve in the way that such situations so often do. At 11-18, Milwaukee is in 11th place, 2.5 games behind Chicago for the last play-in spot, all while Antetokounmpo has battling injuries. The situation does have the potential to be a negative for both parties, but the damage that it could inflict on Milwaukee is clear.

Quinn: "The ways in which this is going to be detrimental to the Bucks are pretty obvious. The longer the Bucks put this trade off, the less control they'll have over the return. Say we get to the offseason and Antetokounmpo decides he is not willing to sign a contract extension in Milwaukee. At that point, he'll have the leverage to effectively deny trades to most interested parties. At his price point, nobody is trading for him without believing he'll re-sign long-term. If he says 'I'll only play for one team' or 'you have three options, pick one,' there's not much the Bucks can do to stop him. Bucks fans have scoffed at the idea of a Knicks trade since the offseason. They don't think New York has enough to trade. Last summer, when Antetokounmpo had two years of team control remaining, the Bucks would have been able to drum up a real bidding war among smaller-market teams. Next summer, they may have no choice but to take what the Knicks -- or whoever else he prefers -- can offer whether they like the package or not."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏈 Bush's Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Louisville, 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Carabao Cup: Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏒 Penguins at Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏈 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Stars at Red Wings, 6:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏈 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Flyers at Blackhawks, 9 p.m. on TNT/truTV