Broderick Jones is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season with a neck injury, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A 2023 first-round pick, Jones recently went on injured reserve after sustaining the injury during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears.

To replace Jones at left tackle, Pittsburgh will turn to Andrus Peat, a fellow former first-round pick who earned three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2018-20 as a member of the New Orleans Saints. An 11-year veteran, Peat played in just one of Pittsburgh's first 11 games.

Despite his lack of 2025 playing time, Peat will start ahead of Spencer Anderson, who remains in his role as the team's swing tackle.

"I'm always ready to play or start," Peat said ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. "I've been a starter most of my career, so I always try to prepare like that and keep myself in that mindset."

In Peat, the Steelers have an experienced veteran who has 104 regular season starts and six additional postseason starts. Peat also brings experience in terms of protecting a Hall of Fame caliber quarterback after playing with Drew Brees during the final six seasons of his career. Now, he must protect a banged up Aaron Rodgers.

Behind Peat, Pittsburgh has another proven left tackle in Anderson, a 2023 seventh-round pick who has made three starts while playing in each of the Steelers' first 11 games.

"Calvin Anderson has done an awesome job, and he will continue to do an awesome job as a swing tackle for us," said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. "We felt it was important to keep him in that swing role, to make sure that we fortify ourselves at both spots. Andrus Peat has played a lot of football over the course of his career and has been a wire-to-wire starter. We certainly got a lot of ball in front of us, and so we feel really comfortable about that division of labor."

Through 11 games, the Steelers' offensive line allowed 21 sacks. They face a Bills' defense Sunday that generates most of its pass rush from their defensive line, led by defensive ends Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau.