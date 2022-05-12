The Denver Broncos haven't made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 six seasons ago, failing to produce a winning record since that championship. Times are changing in Denver, as the Broncos pulled off the biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Russell Wilson -- the franchise quarterback the team has been seeking since Peyton Manning retired.

Wilson's presence has changed the culture in Denver, as the Broncos are contenders in a loaded AFC West and are competitors to come out of the AFC. In addition to Wilson, the Broncos also signed Randy Gregory away from the Dallas Cowboys and landed D.J. Jones in free agency. K'Waun Williams also joins a secondary with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Melvin Gordon also re-signed with the Broncos, as his tandem with Javonte Williams is expected to be one of the best running back combinations in the league.

Expectations are high in Denver in Wilson's first year with the team, the makings of an exciting season. Below, find a complete look at the teams set to square off with the Broncos this year, as well as a rundown of their 18-week regular-season schedule.

2022 opponents

Chiefs (home, away): Denver has had some hard luck against Kansas City, as the Broncos have never defeated Patrick Mahomes since he became quarterback of the Chiefs. The Broncos have lost 12 straight to the Chiefs, but this year is their best chance to snap the skid.

Chargers (home, away): Russell Wilson vs. Justin Herbert will be appointment television, especially since they'll square off twice for the foreseeable future. Denver has won four of its last six versus Los Angeles, and are 2-2 since Herbert became the starting quarterback.

Raiders (home, away): The Broncos resume this classic rivalry with the Raiders with Russell Wilson at quarterback, adding some spice to the matchup against a playoff team from last year. Denver has lost seven of its last nine against Vegas.

Colts (home): Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan squared off a few times in the NFC over the years. Now, the quarterback matchup will resume in Denver. Wilson is 0-2 in the playoffs against Ryan, but is 3-3 all-time. The Colts haven't beaten the Broncos in Denver since 2013.

Texans (home): The Broncos have won three of their last four against the Texans, a matchup that should favor Denver against a rebuilding Houston team. Denver hasn't won this matchup at home since 2016.

Jets (home): The Jets are an improved team, but the Broncos have the upper hand in this matchup. Denver is 5-1 in its last six against New York and hasn't lost in Denver since 2010.

Cardinals (home): Kyler Murray vs. Russell Wilson should be a fun one, especially since both quarterbacks can trade scores in a shootout. The Broncos are 5-0 against the Cardinals all-time in Denver, and Arizona hasn't beaten them since 2010 (9-1-1 all-time).

49ers (home): The 49ers-Broncos matchup was a must-see event in the 1980s and 1990s, which should be renewed as both teams are good in 2022. San Francisco hasn't beaten Denver at Empower Field since 2006.

Jaguars (away): Trevor Lawrence will be seeing the Broncos for the second consecutive year, a matchup Denver won 23-13 last season. Denver hasn't lost in Jacksonville since 2010.

Titans (away): The Broncos and Titans meet for the third time in four years, but this is the first time Denver will play in Tennessee since 2016. Denver hasn't won at Nissan Stadium since 2010.

Ravens (away): Russell Wilson vs. Lamar Jackson will be one of the funnest quarterback matchups on the schedule, which should be a battle of two excellent defenses. Denver hasn't won in Baltimore since 2012.

Rams (away): The Christmas Day matchup with Los Angeles is one of the most anticipated on the calendar. Russell Wilson squaring off against Matthew Stafford again is another excellent quarterback matchup on the schedule. The Broncos haven't beaten the Rams since 2002 and haven't beaten them on the road since 1982.

Seahawks (away): Russell Wilson will be facing his old team for the first time this season, the franchise he helped bring a Super Bowl championship. Denver hasn't beaten Seattle in Seattle since 2002.

Panthers (away): The Broncos don't play in Charlotte much, but they haven't lost at Bank of America Stadium since 2008. Denver is 6-1 all-time against Carolina.

Full 2022 schedule