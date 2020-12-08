Denver Broncos corner A.J. Bouye is facing a suspension by the NFL for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. This situation is said to be linked with the PED suspensions that were handed down for both wide receiver Will Fuller and corner Bradley Roby of the Texans last week. Both of those players were handed six-game suspensions from the league. It's also worth nothing that Bouye began his career in Houston from 2013-16 and played one season (2016) with Fuller.

In his note that announced his suspension last week, Fuller stated that he sought treatment from a medical professional who proscribed him a medication that he believed was under the NFL's drug policy, which it was not, and triggered the positive test. Given that there is reportedly a link between Bouye's pending punishment and Fuller's suspension, the Broncos corner may be looking at a similar circumstance that has him in the crosshairs of the league office.

Bouye is in the midst of his first season with Denver after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason in exchange for a fourth-round pick. He made his Broncos debut in Week 1 against Tennessee but suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opener that forced him on injured reserve. The 29-year-old Pro Bowler was able to return to the secondary in Week 7 and has started ever since. In seven games played, Bouye has totaled 23 tackles and six passes defensed.

With the Broncos only having four more games left on their schedule, Bouye is looking at the possibility of this suspension bleeding into 2021 if the punishment is the same as Fuller and Roby's six-game ban.