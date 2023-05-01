On Saturday, Adam Trautman was traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Denver Broncos, a move catalyzed by the tight end himself. Trautman said he wanted to join another team and was happy to be with the Broncos.

"Oh yeah, absolutely," Trautman said when asked if he wanted to be traded (via 9NEWS Denver). "I was actually hoping to get moved. This was initiated by me personally. I've been waiting for a little bit for something to materialize and it just happened to be the Broncos, obviously."

Trautman felt like he was not able to live up to his full potential on the Saints, saying he wanted to be on a team where he could show that he is more than a blocker.

"I feel like I was placed somewhat in a box," the 26-year-old said. "They put a limit on what I could contribute and I felt like I could contribute a lot more. I was primarily used as a blocker. I thought I could do more and I didn't want to get to the end of my career and think I could have done it, caught the ball a little more."

The former third round pick continued saying it was coaches that held him back.

"Whatever the case was, the team I was playing for just didn't let me do it. I want a chance to prove I can do it because I believe I can and I have in the past," Trautman said.

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Before joining another squad, he discussed things with his agent, who also felt like a trade was the best move. After putting in work his whole life to reach the NFL, Trautman said it is important for him to do everything he can to go to the next level. He felt like the Saints were stunting his growth.

"I didn't feel like I was reaching my potential as a player," Trautman said. "All you want to do after you've busted your tail for 20-something years to get to this point, you want to exhaust everything you can so someone doesn't put a cap or a limit on your abilities. And I feel like that was happening back in New Orleans. I talked to my agent [Chase Callahan] and we determined it was best to move on and get to a new place and fresh start."

Trautman's playing time decreased in 2022, ending the season with 18 passes, 207 yards and a touchdown. His inconsistency lead to Juwan Johnson becoming TE1.

Joining the Broncos means Trautman will reunite with his former head coach Sean Payton, who like the tight end, is entering his first season in Denver. Trautman is entering the final year of his rookie contract, with a non-guaranteed base salary of $2.743 million.