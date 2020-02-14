Broncos and Rams will cut staff attendance for the 2020 NFL combine, per report

The NFL Scouting Combine is an important event that leads up to the draft. Every year, representatives from all 32 teams gather in Indianapolis to watch some of the best athletes in college football work out, and see what kind of numbers they can put up in drills like the 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and the shuttle run. It's an event that has garnered more and more attention over the last few years, and the televised drill portion of the combine is even shifting from the morning to prime-time slots later on in the day. While the public's interest in the event is growing, the same can't be said for some NFL teams.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are not sending their assistant coaches to the combine this year because they believe watching game film back in Denver is a better use of their time. Head coach Vic Fangio will attend the 2020 combine, but he wants his assistants to study the prospects on tape rather than in person. They also will have access to the private interviews led by team personnel and Fangio in Indianapolis.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Rams are not sending their offensive and defensive coordinators to the combine because Sean McVay would rather have them in Los Angeles to implement the team's new offensive and defensive schemes. McVay has new offensive and defensive coordinators entering 2020, as he hired former Washington Redskins passing game coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and former Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley.

McVay will attend the first few days of the combine to speak to the media but he will return to Los Angeles to assist his coordinators in preparing for the season, while the rest of the Rams' coaching staff stays in Indy.

Schefter reports that what the Broncos and Rams are doing this year could end up starting a trend in the NFL. While the combine is still considered important, teams don't necessarily have to send all of their representatives for the entire week.