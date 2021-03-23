The Denver Broncos have been active in free agency when it comes to the defensive side of the ball, and they have now reportedly struck a deal with their starting strong safety to keep him on the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Broncos have agreed to terms on a new deal with Kareem Jackson to keep him in Denver. Earlier this offseason, the Broncos declined the option on Jackson's contract, thus making him a free agent, but reportedly kept in contact with him. Now, they have agreed to a new deal.

Jackson was originally selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He spent nine seasons with the Texans, and recorded 559 combined tackles, 88 passes defensed and 16 interceptions. Jackson originally entered the NFL as a cornerback, but made the move to safety once he signed with Denver ahead of the 2019 season.

Jackson has missed just three of 32 regular-season games with the Broncos in two seasons, and has recorded 160 combined tackles, 14 passes defensed and three interceptions in those 29 starts. He and Justin Simmons were one of the best safety duos in the NFL this past season, as Jackson registered an 80.4 PFF grade, which ranked No. 7 among all safeties, and Simmons was graded at 77.4, which ranked No. 9, according to PFF.

New Broncos general manager George Paton has had quite an offseason, as he also locked down Simmons by making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Retaining his dynamic duo at safety isn't all that Paton has done in the secondary, as he also added former Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby to the mix, and signed former Chicago Bears All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller.