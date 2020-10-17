The Denver Broncos will likely have quarterback Drew Lock back in action when they visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, but thanks to the latest in a growing list of COVID-19 cases around the NFL, they will be down at least one assistant coach. A day before the team's Week 6 showdown with the Pats, which is already delayed a week because of separate COVID issues, the Broncos announced that running backs coach Curtis Modkins has contracted COVID-19 and will not travel with the club for the game.

"Curtis is currently at home in self-isolation and experiencing no symptoms," the Broncos said in a statement, adding that they learned of Modkins' positive COVID-19 test early Saturday morning. "We have evaluated close contacts, administered necessary point-of-care testing (no positive COVID-19 results) and implemented additional health and safety measures at UCHealth Training Center."

NFL Network's James Palmer reports that Modkins recently learned of a family member who tested positive and immediately notified the Broncos, taking "extremely proactive" measures to follow NFL-NFLPA protocols for COVID cases and isolate from the rest of the team.

The status of Modkins, who oversees a running back unit that'll be without starter Melvin Gordon (illness) against New England, isn't expected to affect the Broncos-Patriots game on Sunday. New England had its own COVID-19 issue on Friday, cancelling practice because of an additional positive test, but all indications are that the NFL intends for the game to proceed as (re)scheduled.