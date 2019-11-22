Broncos at Bills prediction: How to watch, live stream Josh Allen facing Von Miller on CBS, CBS All Access

At 7-3 on the year, the Bills are undoubtedly one of the surprise teams of 2019. The Broncos could also fall under this category, but for many different circumstances. As these two AFC squads are set to square off in upstate New York on Sunday, the find themselves on the polar opposite ends of the spectrum.

Buffalo is currently positioning itself for playoff seeding in the conference after a win down in Miami in Week 11, while the 3-7 Denver squad is trying to pick up the pieces following a demoralizing loss to the Vikings where they surrendered a 20-0 halftime lead.

This contest may not have the same draw as others on the Sunday slate, but it certainly has the potential to shake up the AFC playoff picture, so this one will be a pivotal piece to how the postseason ultimately shakes out.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 | Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: New Era Field (Buffalo, New York)

Preview

The Bills are off to their best start of a season since 1999, but the underlying concern about that hot beginning to the year is simply who they are stacking these wins up against. They are 6-1 against below .500 teams, averaging 24.9 points a game while averaging just under 17 points allowed a week and recording 10 takeaways. When you look at their numbers against teams .500 or better, that's where their hopes of moving far in the playoffs become a bit concerning. Buffalo is 1-2 against those teams, scoring just 12.3 points a game and only managing two takeaways.

For this week, the numbers indicate that Buffalo should be able to handle Denver, but dates with the Cowboys, Ravens, Steelers, and Patriots over the next four weeks should be cause for concern going forward.

In this game, however, the magic number for the Bills offense is 17 points as they're 6-0 when either hitting or going above that scoring output. Josh Allen shouldn't have too much of an issue getting to that total as he comes into Sunday hot off an outing against the Dolphins where he threw for over 250 yards, recorded three passing scores and rushed for a touchdown, the third game in a row he's been able to score with his legs.

As for the Broncos, things are not going so swimmingly. They are losers in three of their last four games, including the meltdown last weekend against Minnesota where they were outscored 27-3 in the second half. The problem in Denver has specifically been the offense. They are hovering near the bottom of the league in points per game, total yards per game, passing yards per game and third-down efficiency. That's put a lot of pressure on that defense, which ranks in the top-10 in the NFL in DVOA heading into this matchup. So far this season, the Broncos are 1-7 this season when the defense allows over two touchdowns, leaving little to no margin for error.

Prediction

The Bills are giving away just four points in this matchup, which doesn't seem generous enough to turn around and pick the Broncos here. In my weekly picks column I have Buffalo winning by over a touchdown, so those four points will be inconsequential. The fact that Denver cannot have a consistent offensive attack to compliment that defense along with Josh Allen's hot streak has me pretty confident that Buffalo will pull out the W. That said, this could be one of their last gimme wins of the year as the schedule gets much tougher going forward.

The pick: Bills 26-17 over Broncos