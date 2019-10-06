Broncos at Chargers final score, recap: Phillip Lindsay guides Denver to first win, Fangio's defense comes alive
Denver wins its first game of the year as Lindsay has a big day on the ground
The Denver Broncos built a big enough lead to hold off the Los Angeles Chargers and get Vic Fangio his first win as an NFL head coach in a 20-10 victory in Week 5. Denver flirted with disaster throughout this game, but the Broncos had a crucial five-play, 41-yard drive in the waning moments of the fourth quarter of a one-score game to hold off a Chargers comeback attempt.
Philip Lindsay was crucial on the final drive for Denver, starting the possession with a 32-yard run and rushing for 13 yards on a third and 14 to put the Broncos in field goal range to seal the win. Brandon McManus drilled a 46-yard field goal to put Denver up 10 points with two minutes left, ending the Chargers' chances to get over .500 on the young season.
Los Angeles had two possessions inside the Broncos' two-yard line, but they failed to come up with any points. The Chargers also had three turnovers and were just 4 of 13 on third down in a performance they would like to forget. The Chargers defense and special teams did their best to keep them in the game, with Desmond King's 68-yard punt return as the lone touchdown for Los Angeles in the loss.
It was a historic win for Denver as the Broncos become the 14th NFL franchise to reach 500 wins. Flacco finished 14-for-20 for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception in winning his first game as the Broncos quarterback (win 96 games in 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens). Lindsay had his first 100-yard game of the season in the win, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
The win wasn't pretty, but the Broncos are in the win column while the Chargers are seeing their season reach panic mode.
Check out our live blog for a recap of the game where we broke down the best plays, key highlights, what was buzzing on Twitter, and more.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Redskins RB emotional after loss
Thompson was emotional after realizing his coach could be fired soon
-
Panthers defeat Jaguars: Key takeaways
Here's everything you need to know for Jaguars-Panthers in Week 5
-
Colts at Chiefs: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the Chiefs look to keep their unbeaten season going against...
-
Packers upset Cowboys: Key takeaways
It's a battle that usually goes down to the wire, and nearly did again -- only it was too late...
-
Jacobs breaks Allen's rookie record
Jacobs rushed for 123 yards and two scores in Oakland's upset victory over Chicago
-
Chiefs vs. Colts odds, picks, SNF bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Colts vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too