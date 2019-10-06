Broncos at Chargers final score, recap: Phillip Lindsay guides Denver to first win, Fangio's defense comes alive

The Denver Broncos built a big enough lead to hold off the Los Angeles Chargers and get Vic Fangio his first win as an NFL head coach in a 20-10 victory in Week 5. Denver flirted with disaster throughout this game, but the Broncos had a crucial five-play, 41-yard drive in the waning moments of the fourth quarter of a one-score game to hold off a Chargers comeback attempt.

Philip Lindsay was crucial on the final drive for Denver, starting the possession with a 32-yard run and rushing for 13 yards on a third and 14 to put the Broncos in field goal range to seal the win. Brandon McManus drilled a 46-yard field goal to put Denver up 10 points with two minutes left, ending the Chargers' chances to get over .500 on the young season.

Los Angeles had two possessions inside the Broncos' two-yard line, but they failed to come up with any points. The Chargers also had three turnovers and were just 4 of 13 on third down in a performance they would like to forget. The Chargers defense and special teams did their best to keep them in the game, with Desmond King's 68-yard punt return as the lone touchdown for Los Angeles in the loss.

It was a historic win for Denver as the Broncos become the 14th NFL franchise to reach 500 wins. Flacco finished 14-for-20 for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception in winning his first game as the Broncos quarterback (win 96 games in 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens). Lindsay had his first 100-yard game of the season in the win, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

The win wasn't pretty, but the Broncos are in the win column while the Chargers are seeing their season reach panic mode.

