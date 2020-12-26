Two AFC West rivals face off this week as the Denver Broncos (5-9) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) in the brand new SoFi Stadium. The Broncos are coming off of a 48-19 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills where they were outplayed in virtually every facet of the game. As for the Chargers, they are riding high after an emotional 30-27 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was fantastic as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards, two touchdowns and also rushed for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Chargers may not be making the playoffs this year, but it appears they have their franchise quarterback.

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Chargers 68-52-1 and have won four out of the past five matchups. Denver defeated Los Angeles in a thriller earlier this year in Week 8, 31-30. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

The line reopened at Chargers -3 on Sunday night and has remained there all week.

The pick: Chargers -3. In Week 8, the Broncos upset the Chargers, 31-30, as a three-point home underdog. Drew Lock threw three passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make that happen, but now I believe it's the Chargers' turn to win. It makes sense, as Los Angeles is playing better than Denver in recent weeks.

Over/Under 49

The total reopened at 50 on Sunday night, and continued to drop all week. It got as low as 48.5 at one point.

The pick: Over 49. I don't have much of a read on the total, but these two teams combined for 61 points earlier this season.

Player props

Drew Lock total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+115). Lock has passed for at least two touchdowns in two out of the past three matchups and threw three scores in the final quarter during Denver's last meeting with Los Angeles as we previously mentioned. I also like the fact that the Over has plus odds for a better potential payout.

Melvin Gordon total rushing attempts: Under 15.5 (-110). This number seems pretty high to me. Gordon hasn't rushed 16 or more times in a single game since Week 7 and recorded just eight carries against his former team back in Week 8.

Justin Herbert total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-130). Herbert has thrown at least two touchdowns in nine out of 13 starts this season. I would go ahead and jump on this prop.

Justin Herbert total passing yards: Over 256.5 (-115). Herbert has thrown for at least 257 yards in 10 out of 13 starts this season and also surpassed this total against Denver earlier this year (278 passing yards).

Mike Badgley total made extra points: Over 2.5 (+120). I think we can all agree that Badgley is not the best kicker in the world, but he is 31 of 34 on extra-point attempts this season. He made three extra points this past week against the Raiders and also made three against the Broncos earlier this year. I like that the Over is juiced, so I'm taking a flier on this prop.