Broncos at Chiefs prediction: How to watch, stream, TV, odds for Week 15 game on CBS and CBS All Access

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) return home after their 23-16 victory over the New England Patriots to host the Denver Broncos (5-8), who are led by a hometown hero. Former University of Missouri star Drew Lock is now the starting quarterback of the Broncos, and he will be looking to upset the Chiefs in the stadium he grew up going to watch football in as a child.

Lock has led the Broncos to two straight wins. Over the last two weeks, he has thrown for a combined 443 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, but will he be able to keep up with the high-flying Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes?

The Chiefs have won the past eight matchups against the Broncos, and lead the all-time series, 64-54. Before we get to our predictions for this Week 15 showdown, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West for the fourth consecutive season last week, but there is still work to be done. Right now, Kansas City owns the No. 3 seed in the AFC, as the Baltimore Ravens and Patriots are still ahead of them. Andy Reid and Co. would love to win out, and the first step will be beating the Broncos on Sunday. Mahomes has passed for 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions in his past 10 games at home, and he's aiming for his third game in a row against Denver with a passer rating over 125. Running back Damien Williams returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with a rib injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs haven't had a player rush for over 44 yards over the last two games, so he would be a welcomed addition if he feels good enough to play on Sunday. Williams has recorded over 100 yards from scrimmage in two out of his past three games played.

The Broncos have to be prepared to enter a shootout with the Chiefs, and more importantly, they have to learn how to play with a lead. Despite having thrown five touchdowns over the last two weeks, Lock has yet to throw a touchdown in the second half. The Broncos were up seven at halftime against the Chargers in Week 13, yet only won by three. They were up 28 points on the Texans at half last week, but only won by 14. Lock has found success with fellow rookie Noah Fant. The tight end caught four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown last week, but suffered foot and hip injuries which held him out of practice on Wednesday. He leads all rookie tight ends in catches and receiving yards, and could play an important role in this matchup.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Chiefs as a 9.5-point favorite, and the over/under is currently set at 45.5. I believe this will be a fairly close game, but that the Chiefs end up covering in the end.

The pick: Chiefs 30-20 over Broncos

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.