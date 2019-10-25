Broncos at Colts prediction: How to watch, stream on CBS and CBS All-Access

Frank Reich's Indianapolis Colts are one of the NFL's feel good stories during the first half of the 2019 regular season. Despite losing former franchise quarterback Andrew Luck just before the start of the regular season, the Colts are 4-2 after consecutive wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

While making up for the loss of Luck has been a team effort, new Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played a significant role in his team's success thus far. Through six games, the four-year veteran has completed 65 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. On Sunday, Brissett and the Colts will face a Denver Broncos team that is desperate for a win following a 2-5 start to the season. After consecutive wins, Denver first year head coach Vic Fangio's team is coming off consecutive losses that includes last Thursday night's 30-6 loss in Arrowhead Stadium agains the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts are 5.5-point favorites to win Sunday's game, according to Sportsline.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Colts are middle of the pack in most NFL team statistical categories, as they are 15th in the NFL in scoring and 17th in points allowed entering Sunday's contest. While Brissett has played well, the Colts' rushing attack has been among the team's strengths through seven games. Leading the way has been third-year back Marlon Mack, who leads Indianapolis with 514 rushing yards thus far. The Colts have also been one of the league's best teams on third down, as their 46.9 percent success rate is the seventh-best mark in the NFL. Indianapolis' defense has been led by Justin Houston, who leads the Colts with four sacks entering Sunday's game.

The Broncos made noise earlier this week when they traded Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers. With Sanders gone, look for Joe Flacco to focus even more on getting the ball to receiver Courtland Sutton, who leads the Broncos with 564 yards and three touchdowns. Denver will also continue to turn to their running back duo of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, who have combined to amass 1,072 total yards and five touchdowns this season. The duo will face a Colts defense that is currently 19th in the NFL against the run.

While Denver's offense has struggled with its consistency, the Broncos' defense enters Sunday's game allowing the eighth-fewest points in the NFL. Denver has been especially good against the pass, as they are currently third in passing yards allowed and fourth in touchdown passes allowed. The group has been led by safety Justin Simmons (two interceptions, eight passes defensed) defensive end DeMarcus Walker (four sacks) and linebacker Von Miller (2.5 sacks).

Prediction

While I can definitely see Denver pulling off an upset, I'll go with the Colts defending their home turf while keeping their lead on the rest of the field in the AFC South division race. Be sure to check out more from our experts at CBSSports.com -- including Will Brinson and Pete Prisco -- to help with your chances.