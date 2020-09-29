It's technically unwise to rule any team out of the playoff picture less than a quarter into the season, but for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, this week's "Thursday Night Football" clash is about as close to a must-win situation as you'll find in September. Both sides are 0-3 in divisions with undefeated teams, and even with the addition of one Wild Card per conference this year, all signs point to Denver and New York missing the postseason and vying for a high 2021 draft pick if things don't reverse course in a hurry.

Which side will get in the win column first? Will it be the Broncos, who are playing without starting quarterback Drew Lock for at least another game, if not several? Or can the Jets finally quiet rampant criticism on their home turf? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the Week 4 AFC showdown:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

If there's one game Adam Gase should be able to win as Jets head coach, it's this one. New York will be at home on a short week, and the Broncos are bruised and battered, set to fly in after a three-score defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. For crying out loud, it's probably going to be either Jeff Driskel or Brett Rypien at QB for Vic Fangio's squad; how many NFL fans even heard of those guys before the season? Gase will also have the benefit of scheming up an attack against a defense nursing several secondary injuries and now missing Jurrell Casey.

But let's be honest: Do we even trust Gase to capitalize on all this? (We do not.) Sam Darnold looks incredibly lost amid all the Jets' dysfunction, and New York, astoundingly, might be just as banged up on offense as the Broncos, with guys like Braxton Berrios and Kalen Ballage (!) heading their receiving corps. There's a decent chance Blake Bortles could take the field at some point in Thursday's game as the Broncos' QB, and if that's the case, it actually wouldn't be shocking if Denver goes up multiple scores. Neither side is well positioned right now, but at least the Broncos have the foundation of a competitor.

Pick: Broncos 23, Jets 16

