Broncos at Packers final score: Turnovers derail Denver's chance at upset in Green Bay

It was a tale of two first-year head coaches, one undefeated and one winless. The 0-2 Denver Broncos made it a competitive game, but the firepower of the Green Bay Packers was just too much.

Denver's offense racked up 310 total yards, including 149 on the ground, but their three turnovers made winning this one tough.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and a touchdown against this short-handed Broncos secondary. There are still some kinks to work out in this offensive system, but fans should be confident that this could end up becoming an explosive offensive attack in the near future. The Packers are 3-0, and that's all that matters.

Joe Flacco was under pressure nearly the entire game, and was sacked a total of six times. He threw for 213 yards and an interception, but was effective as a game manager. Courtland Sutton had another solid game, catching five passes for 87 yards. Running back Phillip Lindsay was the MVP for Denver, however, rushing the ball 21 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 49 yards.

Denver dominated time of possession 35:34 to 24:26, but their turnovers sealed the deal in this one.

Here's a timeline of what exactly went down:

