Broncos at Packers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 matchup at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos face off in what could be one of the more underrated matchups in Week 3. This Packers defense appears to be much improved. They invested in pass-rushers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith, who have played well, and rookie safety Darnell Savage has also been impressive. The offense is going through some growing pains, but Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and head coach Matt LaFleur is known for his offensive game plans. Things should work themselves out soon.

The Packers didn't score any points in the second half last week, but were still able to hold off the Minnesota Vikings, 21-16. Running back Aaron Jones finally broke out in Week 2, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. He could be due for another big game, especially if the Packers jump out to a quick lead.

Rodgers could be the X-factor in this matchup. The Broncos were able to keep within striking distance against the Chicago Bears for most of the game last week due to Mitch Trubisky's inefficiency. It's hard to criticize him too much since he did orchestrate a clutch game-winning drive, but overall, he passed for just 120 yards. Rodgers will be the best quarterback the Broncos have faced so far this season, which is why getting cornerback Bryce Callahan back this week is absolutely paramount for this Denver defense.

As for the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos have yet to rush for 100 yards in a game. We are still waiting for Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay to return to form, and this could be the week that happens. Dalvin Cook went off for 154 yards a touchdown against the Packers last week, so Vic Fangio should try to see what he can do to open some running lanes in Week 3.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

