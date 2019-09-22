Broncos at Packers: Live updates, highlights, game stats for Week 3 matchup

First-year head coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers look to remain undefeated this week, while fellow first-year coach Vic Fangio and his Denver Broncos are still searching for their first victory.

The Packers got off to a fast start, as Aaron Rodgers used a free play to hook up with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 40-yard score on the first drive of the game. After a huge kick return from Diontae Spencer, which took Denver into enemy territory, the Broncos failed to gain a single yard and were forced to punt after three unsuccessful plays.

It looked like it was shaping up to be a long day for Denver, but they rebounded on their next possession. Joe Flacco took his offense 77 yards down the field on 15 plays, and Phillip Lindsay capped off the drive with a one-yard run. After forcing the Packers to go three and out on the next drive, it appeared that the Broncos were ready to take the lead for the first time. On first down, however, Preston Smith forced a Flacco fumble, which gave Green Bay possession on Denver's five-yard line. Aaron Jones needed just two plays to capitalize on the turnover.

The Packers will look to close things down in the second half by forcing more turnovers with their revamped 2019 defense.



