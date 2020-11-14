We have a divisional matchup on tap this weekend, as Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos are coming off of a 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week, but Lock was able to pass for a career-high 313 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also showed off his potential as a dual-threat weapon, as he rushed for a career-high 47 yards and a touchdown as well. The Raiders have the tenth-worst defense in the league when it comes to average yards allowed per game, so maybe Lock can will his offense to victory this week.

As for the Raiders, they are coming off of a 31-26 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was an entertaining matchup that came down to the wire, but the defense held its own to win the Raiders their second straight game. This Las Vegas team is sound on the offensive side of the ball, which is a big reason the Raiders are 2-0 in the AFC West this season.

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Broncos 64-53-2, and have won two out of the past three matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Raiders -3.5 Bet Now

This line reopened at Raiders -3.5 last Tuesday, but increased to Raiders -4.5 by Sunday. The Raiders then became five-point favorites by Monday, but the line again fell to Raiders -3.5 by Saturday.

The pick: Broncos +3.5. I expect this to be a close matchup, and Lock could potentially put up big numbers indoors against a defense that allows 28.6 points per game -- which ranks ninth-worst in the league.

Over/Under 50.5 points

The total has bounced around from 50.5 to 51.5 over the last week, but has finally settled at 50.5.

The pick: Over 50.5. The only time this season a Raiders game hasn't gone Over 51 points came in that extremely windy Cleveland game a couple of weeks ago. I was leaning towards the Over, but then noticed "Super Stat Geek" RJ White of SportsLine was also on the Over, so now I'm much more confident.

Player props

Drew Lock total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-130). I think Lock has finally found his rhythm. After failing to throw a touchdown in Weeks 6 and 7, he has thrown a combined five in the past two games.

Brandon McManus total made extra points: Over 2.5 (+140). I love kicking props, especially when the Over is juiced in a game in which I'm taking the Over on the total. Basically, this prop is if the Broncos can score three touchdowns on Sunday. I say yes.

Derek Carr total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-190). Vegas and I agree that this is even more of a lock than Lock throwing at least two touchdowns. There have been only two games this season in which Carr has not throw at least two touchdowns. The first came in the season-opener against the Carolina Panthers, and the other came in the aforementioned windy game against the Cleveland Browns.

Darren Waller total receptions: Over 5.5 (+100). While Waller caught just five passes last week against the Chargers, he was targeted a total of 10 times! Waller leads all Raiders receivers in targets, receptions and yards, so I think Carr will try to rely on him in this important divisional matchup.