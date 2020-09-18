Ben Roethlisberger didn't mince words when asked how he was feeling less than 48 hours after playing his first game in nearly a year. Roethlisberger, who missed most of last season after undergoing elbow surgery, looked like the Big Ben of old in Pittsburgh's season-opening win over the Giants, throwing three touchdowns in helping lead the Steelers to a 26-16 win.

"Today, I feel like I was just in a car accident," Roethlisberger said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "Yesterday I felt like I was in a train wreck. Hopefully tomorrow it'll feel like I just fell off a bike.

"I'm definitely sore. The good news is my arm is the only thing that doesn't hurt."

Despite the soreness, the 38-year-old quarterback should be no worse for wear when the Steelers welcome the Broncos to town for Pittsburgh's home opener. Before we break down Sunday's game, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

After a slow start, Big Ben and the rest of the Steelers eventually found their footing against the Giants in Week 1. JuJu Smith-Schuster caught two of Roethlisberger's three touchdown passes, while Benny Snell, who relieved injured starter James Conner, rushed for a career-high 113 yards on 19 carries. Rookie Chase Claypool's first NFL catch, a 28-yarder, set up Pittsburgh's first score. Four possessions later, with the Steelers trailing by a point, third year receiver James Washington's 13-yard touchdown reception gave Pittsburgh the lead for good.

While Pittsburgh's offense performance was encouraging, its defense looked even better than it did a year ago, when it led the league in sacks and forced turnovers. Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt both recorded interceptions, while Pittsburgh's stout run defense, led by outside linebacker Bud Dupree, held Giants Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley to just six yards on 15 carries. The Steelers also sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones three times while holding New York to under 300 yards of total offense.

Denver is still in search for its first win after falling just short against the visiting Titans in Week 1, 16-14. After Melvin Gordon's 1-yard touchdown gave the Broncos the lead with 9:08 remaining, Denver's defense allowed a 12-play, 83-yard drive that set up Stephen Gostkowski's game-winning field goal.

Drew Lock, making just his sixth career start, went 22-of-33 for 216 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target Monday was fellow 2019 draft classmate Noah Fant, who caught five passes for 81 yards and a score. Rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy had a solid debut, catching four of eight targets for 56 yards. Gordon, a former Pro Bowler who signed a two-year deal with the Broncos this offseason, rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries.

While it didn't give up many points, Denver's defense wasn't the same without pass rushing extraordinaire Von Miller. The Broncos failed to sack quarterback Ryan Tannehill, while running back Derrick Henry rushed for 116 yards on 31 carries. Alexander Johnson paced Denver with 12 tackles, while cornerback Bryce Callahan and linebacker Josey Jewell each recorded eight tackles. Denver will need more in this game from defensive end Bradley Chubb, who was a virtual no-show against the Titans.

Both teams are dealing with significant injuries. Miller, who sustained a season-threatening ankle injury during practice earlier this month, has been placed on injured reserve. Former Steelers and current Broncos linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) missed practice on Wednesday, while cornerback A.J. Bouye has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Running back Phillip Lindsay was listed as day-to-day after sustaining a toe injury against the Titans. Denver is expected to have Courtland Sutton, a 1,100-yard receiver last season, back in the lineup after Sutton missed Monday's game with a shoulder injury.

Zach Banner, who beat out Chukwuma Okorafor to be the Steelers' starting right tackle coming out of training camp, underwent season-ending surgery this week after sustaining a knee injury against the Giants. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the team is keeping the "light on" for Conner as it relates to Sunday's game. Conner did not practice at the start of the week, as he continues to work through an ankle injury. Right guard David DeCastro is currently day-to-day as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Prediction

The Steelers, according to William Hill Sportsbook, are 7.5-point favorites to beat the Broncos. Pittsburgh shouldn't have an issue covering the spread as long as it can continue to run the ball while also providing protection for Big Ben. Lock, as he did on occasion on Monday, will have to make plays outside the pocket, which won't be easy against Pittsburgh's talented linebacker corps. Lock and his offensive teammates will look to mimic the success the Giants had against the Steelers on third down (8-of-15). If Lock can find a groove with Fant, Sutton and Jeudy while getting enough support from Gordon in the ground game, things could get interesting ... for a while, at least.

Score: Steelers 24, Broncos 16