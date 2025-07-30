Fresh off a playoff appearance as a rookie for the Denver Broncos, the franchise's first since 2015, quarterback Bo Nix is not backing down from lofty goals in 2025 as one of the potential frontrunners in the AFC. Nix set the Broncos' franchise record for most wins by a rookie quarterback last fall, surpassing John Elway (1983) and Drew Lock (2019) — who each had four — by Week 8.

His 29 touchdown passes were the second-most by a rookie in NFL history, just two behind Justin Herbert (2020). And now, he's back as the facilitator with a stacked roster around him.

"The expectations are definitely higher, but we like that … that means you're a good football team," Nix said Wednesday from training camp on NFL Network. "That means you have something to play for. We've put together a really good football team. We've added some pieces on both sides of the football. We really feel like in all three phases of the game we've gotten better this offseason. It's fun to compete against each in practice, but you never really know until you start the season. The expectations are definitely higher, but that means you're doing something right."

Nix discussed new personnel, including tight end Evan Engram and tailback JK Dobbins, along with potential standout defenders Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Greenlaw provides leadership at linebacker, a fierce hitter coach Sean Payton previously said "plays like Mike Tyson" earlier in camp.

Nix spent time with Payton's former star signal caller, Drew Brees, this offseason to further develop his craft from a consistency and execution standpoint. Nix said this week he's returned more comfortable with Denver's system and is no longer drinking from a firehose like he did as a first-year player.

OTAs, training and summer workouts benefited Nix in that regard as he and the Broncos try to put a stop to the Kansas City Chiefs' streak of nine consecutive AFC West titles. The Chiefs, predictably, are the favorites in the division at -120 at DraftKings, ahead of the Broncos (+300) and Los Angeles Chargers (+310).

"I feel like I'm a lot further," Nix said. "Just spitting out play calls [is] a lot easier, and processing. … It's a lot better. It's a lot more enjoyable not thinking right now as opposed to what I was doing last year. It's fun. It's fun to be in the know.

"It's fun to have a little bit more of an understanding of what's going on so I can be a little bit more beneficial to others and help them out along the way. I feel good. We're in a good spot."