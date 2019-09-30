Broncos' Bradley Chubb reportedly tears ACL in loss to Jaguars, ending his 2019 season
The 2019 season has now gone from bad to much worse for the Broncos
Terrible news has arrived for the Denver Broncos. The team is still reeling from the come-from-behind loss suffered in Week 4 at the hands of Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that's the least of their worries at the moment.
Bradley Chubb, the former fifth-overall pick and easily the second-best pass rusher on the team behind Von Miller, has reportedly suffered a torn ACL -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN -- that will end his 2019 season. The team was hoping for more positive news but the outlook was grim from the outset, and with the results of his MRI now in, they must work to move forward without him.
Chubb burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie with 12 sacks, and although he had a slow start to begin his sophomore campaign, he remained integral in seeing the Broncos attempt to turn things around. He will now undergo surgery to repair his ACL, and try for a mulligan in Year 3.
It's a tough blow for a Denver defense that just got their first sack in Week 4 of the 2019 regular season after being shutout during the first three weeks. The Broncos will now look for their first win in Week 5 without their second-best pass rusher.
