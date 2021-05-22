Injuries are a part of football, as any NFL team can readily attest, but the Denver Broncos suffered more than most in that regard during their disappointing 5-11 finish in 2020. One of their biggest losses was Bradley Chubb, one-half of the dynamic pass rush duo that includes Von Miller -- whom they lost to a season-ending injury before the season ever began. Chubb's injury came much later in the year, with the playoffs well out of reach, having missed the final two games due to an ankle issue. He's now reportedly undergone a minor procedure on that very ankle that will sideline him for OTAs and mandatory minicamp, per Mike Klis of 9 Sports in Denver.

He is expected to return for training camp in July though, and that's music to the Broncos ears as they also ready to welcome back Miller to the fold. Chubb has been seen working on his pass rush prowess with future Hall of Famer and former Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, but it's evident he felt the ankle could be better, and the timing of the procedure presumably won't interfere with his availability for Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Chubb's fifth-year option was picked up by the Broncos this offseason.

Despite the absence of Miller in 2020, Chubb was able to deliver 7.5 sacks in 14 games, earning his first Pro Bowl honor in the process. The sack count was the second-most of his three-year career -- his career-best tally of 12 having landed in his breakout rookie season before suffering a torn ACL in Year 2 that caused him to miss 12 games. If the Broncos can get back and keep their best two pass rushers on the field in 2021, two players who are also two of the best in the league at the position, the chances of their defense bouncing back this coming season increase exponentially.