Broncos' Bryce Callahan to miss at least another month after foot procedure

The Denver Broncos have been dreaming what their defense would look like with Bryce Callahan in their secondary. That dream will have to wait at least another month. Per Troy Renck of ABC7 in Denver, Callahan had a procedure done on foot to promote healing and will be out an additional 4-6 weeks.

The Broncos signed Callahan to a three-year, $21 million deal after he shined as a slot cornerback in Vic Fangio's defense with the Chicago Bears. Callahan came over to Denver with Fangio, who is now the head coach of the Broncos. Callahan's foot injury has been bothersome since he suffered a fracture last December, having issues with a screw that was implanted in his surgically repaired foot. He has not played a single game with the Broncos.

Denver has been forced to abandon the plan of rotating Chris Harris and Kareem Jackson in the secondary with Callahan out, leaving the Broncos pass defense scrambling as Fangio can't call the coverage packages he wants. The Broncos have allowed 204.7 pass yards per game, ranked sixth in the NFL.

Callahan has recorded 123 tackles, four sacks and 21 pass deflections in his career. All four of his interceptions have come in the last two seasons. Callahan has appeared in just 45 games the last four seasons and played a career-high 13 games in 2018 before the foot injury.

Callahan had 45 tackles, two sacks, six pass deflections and two interceptions for the Bears last year as was expected to thrive with Fangio as his head coach and former Bears defensive backs coach Ed Donatell as his defensive coordinator. Now the Broncos are wondering when he'll even see the field this year.