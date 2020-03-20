Broncos, Cardinals, Seahawks interested in XFL standout P.J. Walker, per report

There's been more supply than demand at the quarterback position around 2020 NFL free agency, but that's not stopping a handful of teams from tapping into an entirely different league for more possibilities.

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston, the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks have all contacted the XFL's Houston Roughnecks to inquire about P.J. Walker, the presumptive MVP favorite during the XFL's shortened 2020 season.

XFL players were originally supposed to be locked into their contracts with the startup league until the summer, but after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the suspension of the season this month, reports indicated the players would be free to sign with other leagues, including the NFL, as soon as they completed exit physicals.

Walker, in particular, has long been one of the most speculated candidates for a jump from the XFL to the NFL. The 25-year-old signal-caller finished his Roughnecks debut as the league's top passer in terms of both yards and touchdowns, throwing 15 TDs compared to just four interceptions while guiding Houston to a 5-0 start. A walking highlight reel for the XFL's first season back in action, Walker originally went undrafted out of Temple in 2017, spending the first two years of his career on and off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad, where he learned under Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett.

Arizona, Denver and Seattle could all be in the market for backup or developmental QBs. The Cardinals don't have a proven arm behind Kyler Murray, the Broncos just released Joe Flacco as Drew Lock's No. 2, and the Seahawks don't have anyone other than Russell Wilson under contract at QB.