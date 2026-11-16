At the trade deadline last Tuesday, a rare inter-division deal was agreed to between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. The Broncos agreed to send the Chargers a fourth-round pick and a future fifth-round pick in exchange for linebacker Daiyan Henley, but the deal fell apart.

The trade was nixed after Denver reportedly found an issue with Henley's knee during his physical. ESPN reported that the Broncos then approached the Chargers and attempted to renegotiate the compensation. Denver still wanted to acquire the linebacker, but just not at the price George Paton and Sean Payton initially agreed to.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters last Thursday that the Broncos backing out of the deal sets a bad precedent, and that this is a "loophole" the NFL needs to investigate.

"That's why it's a loophole, and teams should not have the ability to do that," Harbaugh said. "It's a medical grade. It's a pass/fail for a medical trade. They told us they weren't going to pass him if there was a fourth and a fifth, which was agreed upon. They would not pass him for that. They would pass him for a fourth and a 'fill in the blank.' I don't know what to call that, but that's what it is."

The Broncos were on a bye in Week 10, so we had to wait until Monday to hear their side of the story. Payton was indeed asked about the trade falling through, but didn't offer many details.

"I'm not going to get into the specifics. He's prospect we thought of — and still do — very highly of. It just didn't work out," Payton said, via The Athletic. "I'll leave it at that."

What did Payton think about Harbaugh's comments regarding a "loophole?"

"Listen, I thought I saw it all," he said, via Mile High Sports. "There's no loophole. It's just part of the trade process, every step of the way."

Whatever the Broncos found in Henley's knee hasn't affected him yet. He hasn't missed a game due to injury in each of the last two seasons. In eight games played this season, Henley has recorded 51 tackles, half a sack, two passes defensed and an interception. The Broncos and Chargers will see each other again in the regular-season finale when Week 18 rolls around.