The Denver Broncos are the latest team to shut down their facility in the wake of positive coronavirus tests. The team announced on Friday that one player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, which led the team to close the UCHealth Training Center in advance of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

It's the latest in a string of positive test announcements this week, which have affected schedules in Baltimore (where there appears to be a full-blown outbreak, which resulted in the postponement of the Ravens' game against the division rival Steelers), Cleveland (Myles Garrett), Indianapolis (DeForest Buckner), Arizona (Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield), and Minnesota (Adam Thielen). The Broncos previously dealt with a positive COVID-19 test back in Week 8, when offensive lineman Graham Glasgow tested positive for the virus and missed the team's game against the Chargers.

As Mike Klis of 9News in Denver notes, the Broncos have had several other positive tests inside the organization since the beginning of training camp, including Broncos executives Joe Ellis and John Elway, coaches Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak, and Ed Donatell, and players Von Miller, Kareem Jackson, Andrew Beck, Shelby Harris, Darren Paulo, Jurrell Casey, Jeff Driskel, in addition to both Glasgow and the player who tested positive on Friday.

At the moment, the Broncos have not announced which player or staffers tested positive this week, and it appears the game against New Orleans is on track to be played as scheduled. If and/or when that changes, this post will be updated.