The Denver Broncos were one of the NFL's stingiest defenses throughout the 2024 season, and improved even more by signing linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency. As the Broncos conduct training camp, coach Sean Payton is a big fan of the tenacity that Greenlaw brings to the table.

"He plays like Mike Tyson," Payton told the Broncos website. "He's tough, he's physical. He's built that way. There's not a lot of leaky yardage. Some guys [allow that]. He's a knock-back tackler. They stop where he hits them. There's an intensity to how he plays. He's one of those players that if you put the film on and didn't say anything, at some point early, you'd ask, 'Who is this guy?'"

Payton also pointed out that Greenlaw's physicality is "one of his greatest strengths," and believes that he could be a huge asset for Denver's defense in 2025.

"I just like to play football," Greenlaw said. "I just go out there and give it my all. You never know when it's going to be your last chance on the field, last chance to play. You want to make a strong statement any time you can. I just love doing it and [I'm] thankful to be able to do it."

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos in the offseason after spending the first six seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran linebacker has racked up 455 combined tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 defended passes and three interceptions during his time with San Francisco.

Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 season. As a result, he missed the majority of the 2024 campaign as he recovered from the Achilles injury. Greenlaw appeared in just two games and logged nine combined tackles before being shut down for the season in late December.

The Broncos project to be one of the top defenses in the NFL once again in 2025, especially with the addition of Greenlaw. In 2024, Denver allowed the third-fewest points (18.3), while also yielding just 317.1 yards per contest.