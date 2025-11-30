The AFC West-leading Denver Broncos take on the struggling Washington Commanders in Week 13 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The Broncos (9-2) entered the weekend with a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the division, while the Commanders (3-8) are third in the NFC East. The game will feature quarterback Bo Nix of the Broncos and Marcus Mariota of the Commanders. Both players figure into several NFL player props or a Sunday Night Football SGP.

Nix has played well in his second season in the league, and has completed 61.2% of his passes for 2,421 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mariota, meanwhile, has taken over for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow). In parts of seven games, he has completed 92 of 140 passes (65.7%) for 1,065 yards and seven touchdowns. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in seeking NFL prop lines for other options like Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and RJ Harvey of the Broncos or Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Zach Ertz of the Commanders. Before betting any Broncos vs. Commanders props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Broncos vs. Commanders prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Top NFL player prop bets for Broncos vs. Commanders

After analyzing the Broncos vs. Commanders props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Broncos quarterback Bo Nix goes over 226.5 yards passing (-114). Nix has gone over his passing yards line in three of his last five games, with an average of 233.6 passing yards per game. He is coming off a 24-for-37 passing performance, throwing for 295 yards in a 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 16.

Nix is also going against the league's No. 29 pass defense with the Commanders allowing 249.5 passing yards per game. Washington has the 31st-best defense overall, allowing 387 yards per game. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Nix to have 271.8 passing yards and gives this prop a 5 out of 5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Broncos vs. Commanders

